Respawn will give out free Apex Legends badge to honor Black History Month and BLM

Respawn is honoring Black History Month and the Black Lives Matter movement with a free badge for Apex Legends players.

Dev director Tim Lewinson unveiled the badge today, which features a fist in the air surrounded by a gold background. For Respawn, it's a small reminder of solidarity in the "fight against racism and social injustice."

Working together with this team, creating this in-game badge to honour the fight for #BlackLivesMatter as part of Apex Legends has been one of the BEST experiences of my career.



"Working together with this team, creating this in-game badge to honour the fight for Black Lives Matter... has been one of the BEST experiences of my career," Lewinson said.

To get your hands on the badge and support the movement, all players need to do is login tonight at 10pm CT. Respawn will be doling out the gift throughout the entire month of February.

This Apex badge is one of many instances in which video game developers have supported the fight against racial inequality and injustice. EA added a BLM message to FIFA 20 and gave out No Room For Racism club items for free in June. The Pokémon Company donated $200,000 to BLM and NAACP. And Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone loading screens were replaced with a message that read: "We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures."

Apex season eight is now live, introducing Fuse, the 30-30 Repeater, a new battle pass, and a slew of loot changes.