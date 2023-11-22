Respawn wants Apex fans to weigh in on Storm Point and its future

Respawn is holding another Apex Legends and Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session today, Nov. 22, to find out exactly what fans want to see in Storm Point and about the latest map update.

Reddit AMAs can be a fun way to interact with a game developer in a way we never really could before Reddit launched in 2005—or even before AMAs became a thing. Apex players have a golden opportunity to ask Respawn anything between 3pm and 5pm CT today.

It's time for another @PlayApex dev team AMA!



Join us tomorrow, Nov 22, as we answer all your questions about Storm Point and the latest map update.



Send us your questions here: https://t.co/E0sSVH8XGu pic.twitter.com/3AkiBKnkOr — Respawn (@Respawn) November 22, 2023

Even though this would be the perfect time to ask Respawn your burning questions, there is one small sticking point to today’s AMA: It’s supposed to be centered around Storm Point and the latest map update. If you were going to ask when cross-progression will arrive after it was supposed to roll out on Oct. 31, you may be fresh out of luck. But that doesn’t mean you can’t ask because we, including myself, all want to know the answer.

What else could you ask in this AMA? Well, Storm Point did receive a significant map update when season 19 went live at the end of October, and they did add new points of interest to make the map more fun and competitive. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any issues or things fans want to know, like why the IMC Armories are inactive and only one trident in the Southeast Corner. And the lore buffs want to know if Caustic has more ties to Storm Point than they know about, given one of his voice lines directly references it.

Although Apex has improved slightly since season 19, there are still sticking points. If you have any thoughts or suggestions about what you want to see on the map in the future, now is the time to ask. I want to know if Post Malone can create a map or make changes to Storm Point. He seems to know what we want.