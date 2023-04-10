Respawn reverts controversial UI change in Apex after player criticism

With any competitive live-service game like Apex Legends, it’s crucial to ensure that each drop of content additions and gameplay tweaks pushes the title forward. While the core of what made players fall in the love with the title in the first place may remain the same, a certain dose of change is needed periodically to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting.

But when something newly introduced isn’t sitting right with the community, complaints will be made and it is on the developers to make a call on how to resolve the issue. It appears that is the case with today’s client patch for Apex Legends.

Shortly after the arrival of the Sun Squad collection event update last month, many players noticed a peculiar UI change that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes—the “Transfer” and “Remove” attachment buttons were swapped.

With this being one of the routine procedures that longtime players had grown accustomed to for years, many were not happy with the sudden switch.

“Maybe that change was intentional,” one player said in an Apex Legends support forum. “If that’s the case, I don’t know why this was necessary after 4 years.”

“Glad it wasn’t just me who’s been bugged by this!” another said on the Apex Legends subreddit. “I didn’t even question if I was mistaken since it’s basically muscle memory after all these years.”

Intentional or not, it appears the issue has been resolved in today’s patch with Respawn Entertainment simply reverting the buttons back to their original functions.

Highlights from today's @playapex patch include:

🖱️ Remove/Transfer attachment buttons have been reverted

🦇 Echo now spawns in the correct location when deployed

☀️ Belgian accounts can now purchase Sun Squad skins

👁️ Splash Zone Flatline has received updated iron sights — Respawn (@Respawn) April 10, 2023

This may be another inconvenience for those who did happen to get used to the new inputs already, but most should be relieved now that the buttons will be back to how they’ve been for the majority of the game’s lifespan.