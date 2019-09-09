Respawn reveals competing teams in the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational

Respawn Entertainment revealed the teams that will be playing at the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational being held in Kraków, Poland between Sept. 13 to 15.

The company issued a statement on its site today that outlines everything you need to know about the tournament, where players will compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

Here’s the full list of teams that will participate in Poland.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Among the players competing will be TSM’s Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith, and Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, who won the gold medal at the X Games Minneapolis. Other notable teams participating will be NRG Esports, led by Brandon “Aceu” Winn, as well as Flyquest, featuring Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller.

Alvernia Planet | Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Preseason Invitational will be taking place in Kraków’s Alvernia Planet. Fans looking to attend the event in person can snag tickets here for 100zł, roughly $25. Attendees will also receive meal vouchers and branded merchandise during the event.

Fans watching the event online can tune in to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or Mixer where the competition will begin broadcasting at 6am CT on Friday, Sept 13.

For official rules and additional information, check out Respawn’s Everything You Need to Know page.