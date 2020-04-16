Respawn removes Nighttime Kings Canyon, reduces Kings Canyon availability in Apex Legends map rotation

One week in and the map rotation has changed.

The Apex Legends developers have already altered the game’s map rotation.

Respawn, about one week after introducing a map rotation, said it has removed Nighttime Kings Canyon and shortened how long Kings Canyon will be available. The immediate reaction has been mixed, although some fans seem very pleased with the change.

Related: All new skins included in Apex Legends’ The Old Ways event

The rotation coincided with the launch of the game’s latest event, The Old Ways, which launched on April 7. The Old Ways reintroduced the Duos game mode. Additionally, a bunch of cosmetics and a new area on World’s Edge were added.

The Old Ways event will end on April 21.

