Respawn has started trolling Apex data miners with hidden jokes in game files

It seems that Respawn Entertainment is finally starting to engage a bit more with Apex Legends data miners —even if it’s to poke fun at them. The developers left a hidden message to all Apex data miners inside one of the game’s files.

The message from Respawn was discovered by KralRindo, a known Apex data miner and content creator, on Aug. 9. It says hi to data miners and essentially tells them to get a job at Respawn. At the moment of this writing, there are a total of 19 job openings at Respawn to work with Apex, including software development and game design positions.

The dev after adding that pic.twitter.com/f9qSht3Gp8 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 9, 2023

Although that message is funny and might make it seem like Respawn isn’t completely against Apex data miners at first glance, that isn’t exactly the full picture. At the same time the Apex developers are sending hidden jokes to data miners, they’re making data mining nearly impossible, according to KralRindo.

This is because Respawn removed a couple of files that had scripts in the last Apex patch and moved all data to Rpak’s. It’s hard to understand all the technical terms, but essentially the data miners no longer have access to scripts and will have a “really hard time” uncovering new features added to the game, unless they discover new methods.

We are at the end game now



I wanna give sight about why it took much longer to datamine, and what exactly gonna end datamining



With last patch, Respawn removed couple files that had scripts and map data (aka VPK's) and moved all data to Rpak's



Now it's easy to edit, change and… pic.twitter.com/j5yUSCOIQH — KralRindo (@kralrindo) August 9, 2023

The hidden message Respawn left to data miners could be interpreted as a statement that their data mining days are about to finish and that the community will stop getting leaks prior to the release of new events, cosmetics, and characters moving forward.

While some players are concerned that they’ll no longer get Apex leaks, several other players told KralRindo they’re against data miners because leaks kill the hype ahead of new releases.

Season 18 of Apex Legends kicked off on Aug. 8 and players will just have to wait and see if we will continue to get data mined information from Apex before its released, or if Respawn really has cracked down on their game security.

