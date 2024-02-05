Category:
Apex Legends

Replicators now free to use in Apex season 20 as part of major overhaul to crafting system

A more streamlined approach to get your hands on some consumables.
Image of Alexis Walker
Alexis Walker
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:01 am
An imageof a replicator in apex legends
Image via Respawn Entertainment

In season 20 of Apex Legends, several massive changes are coming to fundamental systems like legends and Evo shields. The impact of these overhauls has rippled outward, and Respawn Entertainment is taking Breakout, which launches on Feb. 13, as a chance to improve the crafting system in unison.

Lead designer Josh Mohan walked us through the Replicator changes at a recent press event. “We’ve been looking at ways to streamline crafting for a while and felt the release of legend upgrades would be a good time to pair that,” he explained. With each new thing Apex adds, players have more systems to juggle, something Mohan said “becomes overwhelming” once too many currencies, points, and item rotations get involved.

A squad in Apex Legends wearing the Death Dynasty weapon skin collection fires across the map at a metal structure.
You’ll be able to get back into the action faster with these updates. Image via Respawn Entertainment

To that end, crafting materials are being removed entirely in season 20. The Replicators scattered around the map will instead be free to use, but to balance things out, players will only be able to use each Replicator once per match, a big shift away from the current ability to stock up on a wealth of supplies as long as you have the materials to do so. 

“You get an item, it’s exhausted,” Mohan said. The items you can make have also been reduced, now pared down to just healing items, ammo, and respawn banners. “This makes the Replicator a reliable source of consumables anytime you need them, never having to worry about if you have enough materials.”

The crafting process is also faster. The Replicator’s build times are “almost instantaneous now” according to Mohan, making the system less risky to use to better match its new limited place. That will come in handy for players using the Replicator to craft banners especially. You’re already vulnerable enough to enemy squads when you’re a legend or two down, and this will decrease the window of time you need to hang around a replicator if you need to do so.

While it isn’t the most impactful change in its own right, especially against the backdrop of Evo shields being removed from the loot pool and legend upgrades being introduced, it speaks to a wider effort on Respawn’s part to redefine what Apex looks like in 2024. The new crafting system is simple, streamlined, and less likely to interfere with the overall pacing of a game, now encouraging players to rotate faster after acquiring their items.

The crafting overhaul is coming to Apex \on Tuesday, Feb. 13 with the launch of season 20, Breakout, where the battle royale will also be celebrating its fifth anniversary.

related content
Read Article Apex celebrates 20 seasons with colossal gameplay overhauls and anniversary event
Rampart, Crypto and Mirage posing beside the Apex Legends logo.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex celebrates 20 seasons with colossal gameplay overhauls and anniversary event
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Olympus returns to Apex’s map rotation in season 20 alongside Storm Point and World’s Edge
The center of Olympus, with Hammond Labs in display.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Olympus returns to Apex’s map rotation in season 20 alongside Storm Point and World’s Edge
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Read Article It’s about time: Apex Legends is finally getting 120 FPS on consoles next season 
Conduit dives forward amidst bombs exploding around her.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
It’s about time: Apex Legends is finally getting 120 FPS on consoles next season 
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends gets first custom-made Mixtape map in season 20
Apex's Legends with Mirage up front, to his left is Pathfinder, top left is Lifeline, on the right is Wraith, top right is Pathfinder, far right is Watson
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends gets first custom-made Mixtape map in season 20
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Apex’s season 20 overhauls Evo Shields, but doesn’t kill armor swapping
An armor pickup glowing red in Apex Legends.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex’s season 20 overhauls Evo Shields, but doesn’t kill armor swapping
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Author

Alexis Walker
Alexis is a freelance journalist hailing from the UK. After a number of years competing on international esports stages, she transitioned into writing about the industry in 2021 and quickly found a home to call her own within the vibrant communities of the looter shooter genre. Now she provides coverage for games such as Destiny 2, Halo Infinite and Apex Legends.