How to craft ally Respawn banners in Apex Legends

Apex Legends season 16 has landed and players are learning how to get the most out of all the cataclysmic meta-changes that rocked the battle royale landscape only days ago. Players can dive head-first into the new Team Deathmatch games, tackle new or changed weapons, and even test out the changes to respawn banners.

Legends classes have changed, and supports can now craft ally respawn banners that’ll help your team stay in the game for longer.

Now you don’t need to slide into the danger zone and grab a banner, you can use your creative skills to make a new one in the middle of a firefight.

How do I craft an ally respawn banner in Apex Legends?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

To craft an ally banner, you’ll have to head over to a Replicator and use the crafting materials available. Support characters are the only legends that can craft a respawn banner.

Here’s who you’ll have to play:

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Loba

Newcastle

The whole process is similar to crafting weapons: all you’ll have to do is click on the banners option on the left-hand side of your screen. It’ll cost you 30 crafting materials, and the price doesn’t change.

Now you’ll have to be careful with who you pick in your matches, and certain support characters can make a massive difference.

Having a support legend on your team also gives the more aggressive players the opportunity to irrationally sprint into a team. You’ll be able to craft a respawn banner and rescue them from battle royale limbo.

This will likely change up the playstyle of your opponents, however. So prepare to be bamboozled by aggressive players in your upcoming matches.