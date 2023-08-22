Replacement ALGS Championship team might also miss out on tournament

The ALGS Championship features the best 40 international teams from the five major pro leagues, competing for glory and bragging rights in Birmingham, U.K., at the Resorts World Arena. However, many teams have previously encountered tournament-ending problems leading up to the event. Missing visas, sick players, and the lack of money to pay for the trip have all resulted in teams dropping out, with the upcoming LAN being no different.

Laugh Tale, APAC-N’s third place team in the Last Chance Qualifier, could possibly miss the ALGS Championship with no financial support or funding from an organization. Taka, coach of LT, confirmed their official invite to the LAN on Aug. 22 in the wake of Crazy Raccoon’s withdrawal, and the subsequent issues the team faces traveling to the event without the backing of an official org.

Laugh Tale consists of three free agent players: Lemon, Ali3iS, and Milim. The team originally started as a Challenger Circuit team who dominated the league, earning first place in circuit points and qualifying for the APAC-N LCQ, where they would compete against current Pro League teams for a chance to qualify for LAN. However, the roster would fall short, ending their run in third place behind Crazy Raccoon and NORTHEPTION, only missing their international shot by one point in the grand finals.

The team would be given a second chance after Crazy Raccoon withdrew from the Championship due to their team captain’s mandatory military service, allowing Laugh Tale to take their spot as the next highest placing LCQ team. However, Laugh Tale is an unsigned team, and with no financial backing to pay for their trip to Birmingham and back home, LT might also have to withdraw from the Championship, despite their high placement in the LCQ.

Additional issues also include the securing of international visas for the team, which has previously disqualified multiple players and teams in past LAN events. Team captain Lemon is the only player already known to have a visa and prior international experience, having attended the 2022 Championship on APAC-N’s ORTHROS FANG as a substitute player, where the organization finished in 30th place, dropping out of the tournament in Loser’s Round Two.

Lemon followed up on Taka’s posts with each player’s Liquipedia page, competitive history, and social media accounts, advising any prospective agents or organizations who wish to support the team’s Championship run to contact him through direct messages or on Discord.

If Laugh Tale makes it to the Championship, they will be seeded into Group B, alongside fellow APAC-N team RIDDLE ORDER. They will also play in the first block of games on Wednesday Sept. 6, at 4am CT. All matches will be played on the main stage, with viewers able to spectate LT on the official Twitch broadcast or through any of the official partnered watch parties.

If LT also has to withdraw from the Championship, their APAC-N slot will further pass down to the fourth place LCQ team, HAO, which is officially backed by the Japanese organization eSportsGig.

