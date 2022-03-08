Pro Apex is set to resume this weekend, but circuit still on hold in EMEA

Apex Legends Pro League competition will resume in North America, South America, APAC North, and APAC South this weekend, the ALGS administration announced today. The EMEA Pro League remains paused until further notice, however, given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the massive disruption it’s caused to players.

All ALGS competition has been delayed for two weeks in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of the best players in EMEA are Ukrainian or made their home there.

Screengrab via Apex Legends Esports

ZETA’s Kirill “9impulse” Kostiv, who talked to Dot Esports two weeks ago as the conflict escalated, was able to escape to Warsaw, Poland, from his home in Kyiv. NAVI’s Oleksander “Sanya” Bokuchava fled to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine further from the fighting. GMT’s Maksym “Max-Strafe” Stadniuk announced he’d arrived in a small village in the west of Ukraine after a harrowing 25-hour journey. His father stayed in Kyiv to protect their house.

As these world events continue to affect the smooth operations of the ALGS, scrimmages on the still-new Storm Point map are ongoing and competition elsewhere will be able to resume this weekend, starting March 12. It remains unclear when the EMEA region will be able to compete again, with its Ukrainian players displaced and its Russian players under the threat of sanctions or a potential ban from the ALGS.