Players accused of sabotaging settings at Apex Legends Preseason Invitational

Multiple competitors at the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational have accused opponents of attempting to sabotage the competition by altering other players’ settings prior to matches.

TSM’s Jordan “Reps” Wolfe warned players competing in Poland today to double check their settings before games. He accused other teams of changing players’ settings, including mouse sensitivities and monitor settings, before leaving the stage.

TSM_Reps🥇Poland WIN on Twitter I highly doubt these pro players play on 60 hz with mouse accel on and windows sens maxed and with all the monitor settings changed to be all blurry 🙂

“Double check all your settings if you are playing today at Poland,” Reps wrote. “Teams that are done playing have been changing tons of settings on windows, monitors etc to screw over other teams.”

Other players quickly supported Reps’ accusations, with Clique Esports’ Jamie “Paradox” Hall even claiming his team discovered their monitor settings had been set to 144hz prior to a match.

CLQ.Paradox 🇵🇱 Krakow on Twitter @TSM_Reps We went on our pcs and our monitors were 144hz I didn’t check mouse settings though 🙁 could of been changed and will never know didn’t think to check!

Team Liquid’s Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson reiterated the same sentiment, saying he had also warned his team to double check their settings before entering a match.

“It’s funny how I went over this exact scenario with my boys and told them to watch out for it,” Mendokusaii said. “Who would have thought inviting 80 teams wouldn’t get the highest caliber teams. Shared PCs are also a huge security risk.”

Liquid Someone on Twitter @TSM_Reps It’s funny how I went over this exact scenario with my boys and told them to watch out for it. Who would have thought inviting 80 teams wouldn’t get the highest caliber teams 🙂 Shared PCs are also a huge security risk 🙂

With a $500,000 prize pool, the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational stands as the battle royale’s largest tournament to date. The event began yesterday with 80 teams taking the stage in the double-elimination format. Teams rotated out in rounds, and the top 10 teams from each round then moved into a winners bracket. The losers from each group are participating in today’s losers bracket today to avoid elimination.

Day two of the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is currently underway on the PlayApex Twitch and Youtube channels. The finals kick off tomorrow at 5pm CT. Fans of the battle royale can follow the results here.