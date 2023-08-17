New broadcast talent, fan experiences, and official co-streams highlight 2023 ALGS Championship

With the switch in venue from the Copper Box Arena in London to the much larger Birmingham Resorts World Arena for the 2023 Apex Legends Global Series Championship, it was already clear the tournament organizers wanted to inject a bit more spectacle into the final ALGS event of the season. And that’s clearer than ever after today’s announcement of several new features for fans and viewers coming into play for the Championship event.

Expanded fan experiences, a new broadcast lineup, and an expanded slate of official co-streams and watch parties in multiple languages will highlight the viewing experience for the ALGS Championship. The Championship itself will also be occurring concurrent to Birmingham’s Insomnia the Gaming Festival, raising the potential for cross-pollination of live attendees and creating a gaming haven in Birmingham from the beginning of the ALGS Championship on Sept. 6 to the conclusion of both events on Sept. 10.

What’s more, ticket holders for the ALGS Championship will also be offered discounted tickets to the Insomnia festival, opening up the opportunity for more collaboration and fan travel between the two events.

Several new faces will join some returning favorites on the broadcast desk like Raynday, VikkiKitty, Gaskin, and Onset. American caster and beloved voice of EMEA Benjamin “Zephyr” Fossitt will make his LAN debut, and the ALGS will also continue its new tradition of inviting players not currently competing to the analyst desk. Luminosity streamer and former competitor WeThePeople, former iG International, Element 6, and Kungarna player Graceful, and BulletL of Native Gaming and Sutoraiku fame will all join the broadcast fun.

There will also be the staple B-stream hosted by NiceWigg and Greek as per usual, as well as more official watch parties from Luminosity’s Vickypalami and SCARZ’s Restia, expanding the normal co-stream experience beyond purely English-speaking streams.

And finally, the fan experiences booths from the Split Two Playoffs are returning with opportunities to meet with players and buy merchandise from even more teams, including TSM, Alliance, and DreamFire.

It all kicks off on Sept. 6 in Birmingham, U.K. when the ALGS Championship goes live, and the new champions of the Apex world are crowned.

