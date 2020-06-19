Mobile Respawn Beacons to land on Apex Legends starting next week

Apex Legends players may not need to travel halfway across the map to respawn their teammates. The battle royale is getting a Mobile Respawn Beacon starting next Tuesday — and it’s here to stay.

The new item will come as part of the Lost Treasures collection event and will debut in the Armed and Dangerous Evolved limited-time mode, which is a comeback of a popular snipers-and-shotguns LTM — with a twist.

In Armed and Dangerous Evolved, all players will drop with an Evo Shield and there will be no Respawn Beacons on the map. Players will instead get a mobile Respawn Beacon, a consumable item that will deploy a portable respawn beacon to your location, similarly to calling a Lifeline care package.

Players should be careful when placing down their mobile respawn beacons: EA’s wesbite says that “once it lands it’s first come, first served,” which means that enemy legends can beat you to the punch and essentially force you to waste a beacon.

The Mobile Respawn Beacons will make their debut exclusively in the Armed and Dangerous Evolved limited-time mode, but will come to both casual and competitive playlists after the Lost Treasures event ends.

The Lost Treasure collection event will also add a plethora of new features to Apex, including a new POI in Kings Canyon. Crypto’s map room, as evidenced by the name, is part of the hacker’s Town Takeover, which will add a facility in the outskirts of Repulsor. The event will also add an new cosmetic for Apex‘s favorite holographic trickster. Mirage’s upcoming heirloom is a statue of himself, a fitting prop for the narcissistic competitor.

The Mobile Respawn Beacons will make their debut on June 23, but will be confined to the Armed and Dangerous Evolved LTM until July 7, when they move to all Apex game modes.