Apex Legends’ Lost Treasures collection event kicks off on June 23

Apex Legends is getting a new event next week. The Lost Treasures collection event kicks off on Tuesday, June 23, and it’s a big one.

Respawn showcased the event during the EA Play Live broadcast and gave a glimpse of what’s coming. Players will be able to acquire a plethora of new cosmetics — including one that depicts Revenant as an Aztec god—or dive into the limited-time Armed and Dangerous Evolved game mode.

The event will also introduce Crypto’s Map Room, a new POI in Kings Canyon located next to Repulsor. Respawn hid two teasers to a Crypto Town Takeover close to the area, with a message that reads “If you can see me, I can see you. Watch your back.”

Apex‘s favorite holographic trickster also got his own fitting heirloom: an animated statue of himself that appears to move and quote Mirage. The heirloom set comes shortly after a significant buff to the legend with Apex‘s fifth season, Fortune’s Favor.

The mysterious hatches in Kings Canyon could be a part of the Lost Treasures event: the hidden loot bunkers will open up gradually over the course of the season, and players who are brave enough to drop there will get their rewards in gold-rarity items. The EA Play Live broadcast showed one of the hatches opening up, and the event date matches a mysterious countdown found in a hatch near Salvage.

The treasure hunter concept fits the theme of Fortune’s Favor, with the treasure-rich lobby background and Loba’s initial design as a treasure hunter. The season five battle pass, too, contains a series of references to exploring for riches, including two Indiana Jones-esque gun charms that show a whip and a hat.

Apex‘s Lost Treasures event kicks off on Tuesday, June 23. Apex‘s events usually last for two weeks, which gives players plenty of time to experience the limited-time modes.