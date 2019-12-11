Mirage’s Town Takeover in Apex may not be the train event

The Apex Legends community speculated that Mirage’s Town Takeover event would be the anticipated Winter Express game mode set on a train. They could be wrong, however.

Well known data miner That1MiningGuy found a series of files referencing Mirage’s Town Takeover in the game files. They show a multitude of additions to the game, but none of them mention the Winter Express.

The new batch of leaks references a hot tub, fireworks, something called a “party switch,” and Mirage’s family recipe, pork chops. They’re all tagged with “Mirage_TT,” apparently short for “Town Takeover.” The event seems to be called “Sleek City.” The Town Takeover and the train might be two unrelated additions to Apex.

The Winter Express game mode was anticipated earlier this month as part of the data-mining efforts that revealed the upcoming event, “Holo-Day Bash.” The mode will pit legends against each other aboard a train and will be announced by Mirage. Players can “claim the train by being the only squad on board,” and “the first squad to do that three times wins the whole kit and caboozle,” according to the rules.

The Winter Express game mode was believed to be the Mirage Town Takeover event, given the legend’s role as an announcer. The latest data mining could prove that hypothesis wrong, though. There may be two different events featuring Mirage in a prominent role.

The set of leaks that unveiled the Holo-Day Bash showed more content that could make its way into the game. Other than the Winter Express, Apex is supposed to get over 20 Christmas-themed skins, but it’s still unclear if they can be used on legends or weapons. The files also revealed the addition of a Pathfinder Heirloom, which is expected to be a pair of boxing gloves.