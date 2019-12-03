Apex data miners unearth Holo-Day Bash Collection event in new update files

Apex Legends fans, get your Santa hats and wrapping paper at the ready. After Respawn Entertainment pushed today’s patch through to PC servers, data miners quickly discovered files included in the update that point to a new event called the Holo-Day Bash Collection.

Twenty-two new skins are listed in the files, but whether the individual cosmetics are for legends or weapons remains unclear. Data miners have unearthed loading screens and banners that show off some of the event’s legend skins, however, and they include a Santa outfit for both Caustic and Pathfinder and a reindeer outfit with googly eyes for Octane.

The data miners have also discovered a new game mode named the Winter Express that will accompany the event’s release. The game mode revolves around the World’s Edge train and seemingly requires players to claim control over the vehicle three times by remaining the only squad on board.

The files additionally point to a new Heirloom set for Pathfinder. The item’s description remains unclear but suggests it may be a pair of boxing gloves based on the robot’s melee attack descriptions. The Heirloom weapon will be obtainable by unlocking all 24 event cosmetics like the previous Lifeline Heirloom Shock Sticks. Once the event ends, the Pathfinder Heirloom set will join the other Heirloom sets in the battle royale’s Apex Pack loot pool, according to the files.

Respawn has yet to confirm the event or any of the leaked cosmetics, but fans will likely see a holiday event to celebrate the season given the seasonal event schedule over the past year.