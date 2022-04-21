Luminosity re-enters pro Apex, signs Mexican team SCRY

With just a week to go before the Apex Legends Global Series return to LAN in Stockholm, a familiar name has re-entered the pro Apex landscape, as Luminosity Gaming made official the signing of free agent Mexican squad SCRY.

SCRY were the surprise of North America in the Pro League’s second split, as the team came out of nowhere to place ninth overall in Pro League, dramatically beating out NA favorites like Sentinels for one of the last spots in the Split Two Playoffs. Formed from former members of Estral Esports and Challenger Circuit squad CIMJ, the team will now represent LG in the Split Two playoffs, and possibly the Year Two championship beyond that.

LUMINOSITY ENTERS APEX LEGENDS



Three new Legends are dropping, please join us in welcoming

🇲🇽 @NMEgoX

🇲🇽 @NeazulYuuji

🇲🇽 @Yanya______ pic.twitter.com/6uoQQ6gnxa — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) April 21, 2022

Luminosity has been absent from the pro Apex scene for over a year but were known in the early days of Apex as heavyweights in EMEA. In addition to being the home to one of the game’s biggest content creators, Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel, the org had multiple strong squads based in Europe, including the current Na’Vi roster, as well as the majority of the current 789 roster, which also features the game’s first high-profile female pro in Elvira “Esdesu” Temirova.

Now, LG officially enters the fray in North America and will be represented in the region for the first time since the earliest days of the game’s existence in the first half of 2019.

SCRY were led in Split 2 by the play of Saúl “YanYa”, who competed under the name “GhanjaMen” for the last several months. Despite SCRY’s underdog status and a ninth-place finish in Pro League, YanYa still managed to place fifth in the overall kills leaderboard for the split, tied with TSM leader Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen.

Top 5 de kills en tabla general de pro league, vamos por el top 1 en Suecia🇲🇽🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/AsMbbmXLfg — LG YanYa (@Yanya______) March 29, 2022

Previously, SCRY was one of the faces of the Stockholm LAN’s travel accommodations debacle, as EA’s original stance of only paying for the travel of some top teams left the Mexican side out of luck before the community rallied to donate money toward getting the team to Sweden. Eventually, NRG offered to cover all of the team’s travel expenses, and EA subsequently walked back the decision to only cover some teams’ travel. Now, the squad is not only going to LAN but has an org of their own as well, completing a whirlwind month for the underdog team.

While ten North American teams qualified for the Split Two Playoffs, the new LG squad will be the sole Mexican representative in Stockholm. The playoffs begin with the group stage on April 29.