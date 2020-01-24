Kings Canyon After Dark now live in today’s Apex Legends game mode update

The wait is finally over. Kings Canyon is back—at least for the next two days.

The Apex Legends Grand Soirée Arcade Event kicked off earlier this month, introducing new cosmetics, rewards, and seven rotating limited-time game modes. But nothing is more exciting for fans than the opportunity to jump into Kings Canyon again from Jan. 24 to 25.

Outlands Television on Twitter Today in entertainment, the Grand Soiree continues its run in the Arena with Night Time Kings Canyon. Enjoy all the action right here, on OTV. https://t.co/7JFjmxGTHw

The nostalgic game mode features the familiar arid terrain players have grown to love with a nighttime twist. Though Skulltown will certainly be a popular landing spot, Caustic and Wattson mains will likely congregate at Bunker. But beware ambushes from squads using the dark landscape to their advantage.

Apex fans got even more exciting Kings Canyon news yesterday during the season four devstream. Next season will be divided into two splits with the original map making a return during the second half from March 24 to May 5. The first split will keep World’s Edge as the map, but some new terrain changes should revitalize the player experience.

Grand Soirée ends on Jan. 28 with a DUMMIEs Big Day mode closing out the event.