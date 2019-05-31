How to watch the FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends

FACEIT is hosting the first Apex Legends tournament officially licensed by Respawn Entertainment and EA Games over the next eight weeks, and fans won’t want to miss out on the action.

Boasting a $50,000 prize pool, the FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends tournament will feature 16 teams and some of the biggest names in esports.

FACEIT Apex on Twitter The sixteen team lineup for FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends is now complete! 🏆 Week 1 of #FACEITApex Pro Series gets underway today at 2PM PT on 📺 https://t.co/kUmQrr6O8d Which squad will become the king of Kings Canyon? 👑 https://t.co/WBDtm8ho8o

The list of participating teams is as follows:

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Cloud9

Dignitas

Gen.G

Misfits

Fnatic

NRG

TSM

Team Liquid

T1

Immortals

Complexity

Counter Logic Gaming

Fire Beavers

Alliance

The tournament will be played over eight weekly events and will take place in public matches, following a “pub stomp” format seen in previous Apex tournaments like Twitch Rivals and Code Red. In this format, teams will compete for points based on their placement and number of kills in each round.

FACEIT told Dot Esports earlier this week that it will use a “proprietary stat tracking system” that will be featured on the tournament’s official website and broadcasts to feature the tournament’s standings.

The tournament begins today at 4pm CT with its first event before going on a short break until June 14. From there, events will take place weekly and will last for four hours each as competitors battle it out to see who can get the most points.

Fans can catch the action live on FACEIT’s official Twitch channel, but streams will also be available from the players’ perspectives on their own respective channels.