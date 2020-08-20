How to play Rampart in Apex Legends

Rampart is the latest playable legend to join the Apex Legends character roster. As her name implies, Rampart is a defensive tank character. More specifically, she’s a defensive constructor who plays a similar area control role to Wattson.

Rampart players can maximize their impact on the battlefield by deploying and managing a series of defensive barriers. Her character design rewards the use of heavy-duty weapons and well-constructed fortifications to give players the edge in fights.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started fortifying the battlefield with Rampart.

Modded Loader

Although Rampart can obviously use any weapons she wants, she has a particular proficiency with heavy weapons like LMGs and miniguns. This is because here passive ability, Modded Loader, increases the magazine capacity and reload rate of all LMGs and miniguns by 15 percent. This makes her the perfect option for players who prefer to use heavier weapons since she’s straightforwardly better than any other character when it comes to using machine guns.

Heavy weapons in Apex tend to lack precision, so keep in mind that the primary use for those guns is suppressive fire. Players can keep enemies pinned down or locked in a room at mid and long ranges by using an LMG since Rampart doesn’t have to reload as often. This strategy is made even more effective if you fire those heavy weapons through Amped Cover.

Amped Cover

The most important feature of Rampart’s kit is her tactical ability, Amped Cover. This ability allows Rampart to construct walls that provide crouch cover. The walls take about four seconds to complete. After completion, the walls deploy a force field that blocks enemy fire and amplifies friendly fire. The force field takes a second to appear after the construction of the barrier and can only take a limited amount of damage before breaking. But while active, the amplification field provides a huge advantage to your team in gunfights. Rampart can deploy as many as five of these walls at a time and the barriers can be picked up and moved around at will.

Rampart’s walls can be a game-changer when used correctly. They can provide cover while you’re reviving a teammate, crossing an open area, or holding an exposed position. Since she can deploy multiple walls at once, Rampart is even capable of providing cover from multiple angles.

There are some creative uses for the walls, too. You can snipe through the amplification field to land instant kills across the map. You can use the walls as a distraction during a fight since they force enemies to choose between destroying your cover while it’s being built or shooting at you. You can even use the walls to aggressively flank behind your enemies and deploy the cover in their backline. Just keep in mind that the walls can be easily destroyed while being constructed, so don’t rely too heavily upon a barrier until it’s fully completed.

The walls can block doors from opening, much like Caustic’s gas traps. This makes Rampart a great option for late-game fights, where your team is trying to entrench themselves inside a building. If your team is looking to secure a room, Rampart has more than enough walls to lock every single door and provide extra cover in a corner. If your squad wants to aggressively push another team instead, Rampart can use her barriers to trap their escape doors, blocking them from coming out and offering your team space to grenade the room. Of course, enemies can still kick down those blocked doors. But if they do, they’ll be met with the amplification field and probably Rampart’s ultimate ability, Sheila the Emplaced Minigun.

Sheila, the Emplaced Minigun

Rampart’s ultimate ability is an Emplaced Minigun named Sheila. Sheila is capable of firing 150 shots before reloading. But when she does have to reload, it’ll take a while. While anyone can use Sheila once she’s deployed, Rampart has a particular advantage using the weapon because of her Modded Loader passive ability, which increases Sheila’s magazine capacity and reload speed. If you need to move Sheila, you can pick her up to receive some of your ultimate charge back.

Although Sheila is useful in some situations, it’s not an ultimate you’ll find yourself using too often. Since players can’t move while using the mounted turret, they end up being vulnerable to sniping and other long-range threats. On top of that, the weapon starts off inaccurate and becomes more accurate the longer you fire it. This makes it useful for providing sustained suppressive pressure in longer-range teamfights, but the slow response time can lead to issues in close-range fights.

One nice feature about Sheila is that she can instantly fire through doors. Oftentimes when players look to heal in Apex, they’ll go through a door and stand just on the other side, preventing players from easily shooting them through the door. This healing tactic won’t work against Rampart’s minigun, which can simply shred through those doors and kill whatever enemy was healing behind it.

Rampart is a great addition to the Apex lineup. She offers a lot of defensive utility in the form of her barriers and her ultimate. A good Rampart player can have a large impact on the game, especially in the late game as cover becomes more difficult to come by.