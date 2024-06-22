How to fix the “Attempting connection” error in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players often encounter various connection errors that prevent them from even loading into the main menu. One frustrating example would be the “Attempting connection” error. When this occurs, players find themselves stuck in an endless loading process, potentially waiting for hours without any progress.

When the Attempting connection error first appeared for me in Apex Legends, I was AFK, waiting for the game to load. I waited around 15 minutes before realizing I could be stuck. Now that I paid that price, you shouldn’t have to share the same fate as me. Solve the Attempting connection error with the methods below.

How do you fix the “Attempting connection” error in Apex Legends?

Never going to give up connecting. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The quickest and easiest ways to fix the “Attempting connection” error in Apex Legends are changing your DNS address and restarting the game. Alternatively, you can also disable NAT on your router or use a VPN.

However, these aren’t the only solutions for the Attempting connection error in Apex Legends. Considering this error has been around since the game’s release, many players developed alternative fixes in the process.

Before applying any of the fixes below, you should check whether Apex Legends’ servers are down. If the servers are down, no fix will work and you’ll need to wait for Respawn Entertainment to roll out a fix.

Adjust your system date: Some players have found success by setting their system date back. Try setting your computer’s date back to when you could play Apex Legends without any problems, launch the game, and then reset the date to the current day after loading.

If none of these solutions work, you may need to contact Apex Legends support for further assistance.

What causes the “Attempting connection” error in Apex Legends?

The “Attempting connection” error in Apex Legends mainly appears because of server outages and maintenance. In rare cases, it can also occur due to local connection problems. Other unique inconsistencies in the network or game files may contribute to this error as well.

