How to efficiently level your Apex Legends Battle Pass in season 2

Though many Apex Legends players are frustrated with sluggish experience gains in season two’s Battle Pass, one person figured out the secret to success— and it involves a lot of math.

A redditor created an infographic that outlines the most efficient way to level your Battle Pass.

r/apexlegends – Infographic – The Most Efficient Way to Level your Battle Pass in Season 2 r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

Essentially, there are two ways to level up the Battle Pass. The first is by completing weekly challenges which each grant an entire Battle Pass level. The other is by completing easier challenges, or simply playing the game. This grants you stars or match experience that rack up until you level.

The experience needed to level up the Battle Pass grows incrementally until it resets for the following week. Your first level of the week costs 9,000 stars or Match XP, but your sixth level (and all others moving forward) costs 54,000.

It is important to note that Apex’s weekly challenges give you a Battle Pass level without raising the stars or XP cost of the next level. If you need 18,000 XP to level, and you complete a weekly challenge to level up, you will still only need 18,000 XP for your next level.

The infographic outlines how to efficiently hit level 100 by following these steps every week:

Complete the three weekly challenges that give you one Battle Pass level each. Complete the 10 recurring daily challenges every week (since these reset) which give you two Battle Pass levels total. Only use your star challenges to level up to the 36,000 XP level or below. Once you hit that level, save your star challenges for the following week.

By completing the three weekly and 10 daily recurring challenges each week, you accumulate five levels and a whopping 65 for the entire season. That means you only need an extra 35 levels to max out.

To gain those 35 extra levels, the redditor suggests completing the star challenges until you hit the 36,000 XP mark. Then save those easy challenges for next week, since the 45,000 and 54,000 XP levels are a waste of stars.

This advice is especially helpful to players who do not have the luxury of grinding out XP through playing the game. Thus, one redditor proved that math can save lives— or at least people’s time.