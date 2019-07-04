Leveling up in the Apex Legends season 2 Battle Pass is harder than season one

If you thought leveling up in last season’s Battle Pass was bad, welcome to the grind of season two.

Apex Legends’ season two Battle Charge introduced a new daily and weekly challenge system that awards experience to players who complete achievements. But one Reddit user’s PSA explains how this Battle Pass is designed to “throttle you to 10 levels per week.”

r/apexlegends – PSA: The Battle Pass is designed to throttle you to 10 levels per week. Don’t fall behind because the grind will be brutal. r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

Players are given the opportunity to earn 10 “easy” levels per week through completing challenges. Once those levels are achieved, you hit an XP wall where it becomes increasingly difficult to level up through normal play.

“After those 10 levels you hit the 54K XP wall where it will take 5 hours of survival time XP per BP level (compared to 82 minutes of survival time XP per level in Season 1),” the Reddit user said.

And, if you’re planning any weekend getaways, make sure to complete your challenges first. The Reddit user said that seven out of the 10 challenges that give “easy” levels reset every week. This means that players who don’t complete those challenges in time will lose that XP and their grind to level 100 will be delayed.

Certain challenges reset weekly, even if not completed. | Image via Respawn Entertainment

With roughly 13 weeks left in season two, it would be wise for players to complete as many weekly challenges as possible to avoid falling behind.

Respawn listened to disappointed fans in the past, offering double XP weekends for players to catch up. Many fans hope that this trend will continue in season two, especially if Battle Charge’s grind proves to be as difficult as it seems.