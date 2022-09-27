How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?

The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.

Rather than viewing this reset as a discouragement, many players see the ranked reset as an opportunity. For some, it’s a fresh start as they try to reach new heights in the game. For others who never struggle to reach the game’s upper echelons, it’s another chance at the prestigious number one Predator spot, the rank reserved for the mode’s very best players from around the world.

Serious attention is given to races for the first number one Predator, the first team to hit Predator together, and other challenges associated with the start of the season. Fans flock to different pros and streamers’ channels to watch them grind out the newest split of ranked over the first few days of the season, when the race for number one is still tight and players are fighting for every position on the leaderboard.

None of that is possible without the game knocking you down ranks every now and then. Some players, however, will want to know exactly how many ranked points they’re losing in the name of resetting ranks. After all, most players worked hard for their RP, and the idea of losing it doesn’t sound great all the time.

Not to worry, the way the ranked reset works is fairly straightforward, even if the amount of RP you’re losing doesn’t seem like it is. Check out the guide below to know exactly how big of a hit you’re going to take when the split change happens.

How much RP you lose when the ranked split resets in Apex Legends

The thing about the ranked reset is that everyone loses a different amount of RP when it happens. That’s because the reset is based on whatever ranked tier you finished in during the last ranked split, and not the exact amount of RP you had.

When the ranked split changes, everyone is set back 1.5 ranked tiers, no matter where you finished within a ranked tier. That means that if you finished at the very bottom of Platinum II last season, and your friend also finished in Platinum II but only a few points away from reaching Platinum I, both of you will get reset down to the bottom of Gold IV.

In this way, everyone loses a different amount of RP depending both on the rank that you achieved and where you finished in that rank. The reset will always put you at the very bottom of whatever rank you get reset to, so the RP you gained within a rank tier doesn’t actually matter all that much when you get to the end of the season. Only the rank itself is taken into account.

If you finished the ranked split in Gold I, you’ll be reset to Silver III. Depending on where you finished within Gold I, you’ll be losing anywhere from 3,900 to 4,599 RP. The higher up you finished, the more points you lost, ranging all the way into Predator, where there is no upwards cap for the RP you can possibly gain. All Predators will be reset back to Platinum II, meaning that the number one Predator in season 14’s first ranked split (Element 6 pro Joe “Slayers” Byrne) will lose about 100,936 RP as he is returned from the 110,736 RP peak he achieved in the first split back to 9,800 RP in Platinum II.

So, everyone will lose a different amount of RP, and the more RP you achieved in a split, the more you’ll lose when the ranks reset. That just means it’s time to grind even harder.