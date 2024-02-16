Category:
Apex Legends

What is the Apex Legends season 20 map rotation?

Here's the new order of operations.
Ralston Dacanay
  and 
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 12:04 am
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ season 20, Breakout, featured the return of a fan favorite POI, remastered and reimagined as a Mixtape map, alongside updates to Museum on World’s Edge, and changes to the standard map rotation.

Apex has featured five playable battle royale maps in its five-year lifespan, with Broken Moon as the newest addition to the list in November 2022. However, while all maps can be accessed in the custom game browser, not all of them are featured in the pubs and ranked rotation each season, as Respawn Entertainment changes the map rotation with each major adjustment to the scenery.

Starting in season 16, Apex’s live map rotation was thrust into the spotlight as Respawn made sweeping changes to the ranked playlist to accommodate the seasonal map rotation. Instead of the same map being played for entire splits, three will rotate rapidly at a time—every 24 hours in ranked and roughly every hour in pubs.

Not sure if your favorite map is currently in rotation? We’ve got you covered. Here is the map rotation in Apex Legends season 20 for all game modes.

All Apex Legends season 20 maps in rotation for pubs and ranked

The new Monument and Museum POI on World's Edge, as part of Apex's Season 17 and 20 map updates.
New exhibits, new loot, all in one central location. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The map rotation for season 20. The maps for Trios, Duos, and Ranked are now as follows:

  • World’s Edge
  • Storm Point
  • Olympus

Season 20 brought one significant map change to World’s Edge, where Museum received a new exhibit centered around the origins of the Apex Games. It is filled with high-tier loot, interactable exhibits, and Easter eggs. Olympus also returns to standard map rotation after two seasons, replacing King’s Canyon in standard and ranked modes.

All Apex Legends season 20 maps in rotation for Mixtape

The iconic Apex Predator skull mountain from the Thunderdome Mixtape map.
The first ever 24/7 Mixtape map, and for a good reason. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 20 features the new Thunderdome map, the biggest map introduced to the Mixtape playlist, which features three main lanes and three levels of elevation, allowing multiple different strategies of attack and defense when playing on any of the three core game modes of Control, Gun Run, and Team Deathmatch.

To celebrate the reintroduction of the fan favorite location to the Apex Games, the Mixtape playlist will feature Thunderdome as the sole playable map for the first week of the season, before returning to the standard three-map rotation on Feb. 19.

The new rotations, as well as the system updates to Legend armor and the Legend upgrades for all 25 playable characters, are available in Apex now across all platforms.

