Here are Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends

Ash is the latest terrifying character coming to Apex Legends and she has an exciting ability set perfect for slaughtering your enemies. This legend can stop enemies in their tracks and quickly move around the map with her ultimate ability.

The Apex Escape gameplay trailer gave fans an exciting look at season 11 and a closer look at Ash in action. The new legend fought through enemies with ease, using her brutal sword-based finishes to take care of business. The trailer also showed her abilities in action, establishing how powerful she can be.

Ash’s Tactical ability is an Arc Snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets close to its position, creating an easy target. Her Ultimate ability is called Phase Breach and allows Ash to open a one-way portal she can use to teleport to a targeted location. Ash’s Marked For Death Passive ability allows players to see the location of recent deathboxes and marks the surviving attackers.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This new ability set is perfect for tracking down enemies and creating easy targets. Players can also reposition as needed with the Phase Breach ability, which can be used effectively on offense or defense.

The new trailer even gave fans a look at the new map, Storm Point, and the C.A.R SMG that can use two ammo types. This new mechanic allows players to easily adapt in gunfights and introduces an excellent new weapon that can fit into almost any loadout.

Apex season 11 launches on Nov. 2.