Here are all the new skins in Apex Legends’ Voidwalker event

The Voidwalker event rifted its way to Apex Legends with changes to the map, a new game mode, and, most importantly, more skins.

The event, which began today, will allow players to purchase new skins directly from the shop and earn a couple by completing challenges.

The store will rotate cosmetics, providing four to be purchased now and introducing a new set of four on Sept. 10. This is a direct change from the Iron Crown event, which asked players to buy overpriced loot boxes for a chance to get the skin they want.

In addition to the purchasable skins, players will receive loot by completing challenges in-game.

Players can grab two G7 Scout sniper skins, new badges, extra crafting metals, a Wraith loading screen, and Wraith’s music pack by completing a set of missions that expire in two weeks.

Here’s a list of all the skins available for purchase during the Voidwalker event.

Legendary Ghostwraith

Blossom Lifeline

Hardline Gibraltar

Gnarly RE-45 skin

Players will be able to purchase the Counter-Culture Bangalore skin, Night Light Prowler skin, and Void Shadow Wraith frame from Sept. 10 to 17.