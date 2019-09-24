Fans decrypt hidden messages in hacked Apex Legends tweets

Some Apex Legends fans might be getting sick of the Crypto teasers—but too bad, there’s more.

The community joined together to decipher the cryptic tweets Respawn has been posting on Twitter. One fan compiled all of the information in a Reddit post today, sharing everything you need to know about the decoded messages.

r/ApexLore – Crypto messages on twitter So here’s what we know, with the addition of their latest tweet, they are bringing answers tomorrow with this message a̵͇̐n̷̜̚s̵̰͒w̵̦̆e̵̱̕ř̵͓s̵̻͊ ṯ̸͛o̴̞̍m̶̛̮ŏ̴̤r̶͓͑ r̶͓͑o̵̳̒w̷̺͘.

The decoding began yesterday when one savvy fan put together all of the glitched letters from a PlayApex tweet to spell out “answers tomorrow.” Since then, fans retraced their steps to figure out hidden messages in the two previous hacked tweets.

Apex Legends on Twitter Do̴͕̽ yoȗ̸̠ feel that ạ̷͠drenaḽ̵̕ine surgì̶͔ng̷͎̏ thr̶̤͊ough your veiṉ̶̈́s? No̷̠̔? j̴̹̕ust me? W̶̨̚hiplaš̴̥h Octan̶̦̕e ar̸̩̍t by: @iwamoto_05 🎨

While the glitched letters didn’t seem to spell out anything at first, fans figured out that they might be anagrams, or words spelled out by rearranging the letters. The first glitched tweet from Sept. 20 had the following letters affected: “oualigrnojWsnr.” By changing the order of the letters, the hidden message seems to be “journal is wrong.”

Apex theorist FrozenFroh surmised that the “journal” is likely in reference to the Outlands Journal, where reporter Angela Fazia questioned who could be responsible for the destruction of the Repulsor.

“But one vital question still lingers: who wanted to put a stop to the Apex Games, and why?” Fazia said. “The Syndicate recently had a run-in with a rival organization on the planet Talos—could they have been responsible for this attack?”

Although Fazia hypothesizes that the culprit may be affiliated with a rival organization, Crypto’s message denies the accusation. The recent Crypto trailer may also disprove Fazia’s implication since the hacker’s motives seem to be fueled by the abduction of his alleged sister, Mila.

Apex Legends on Twitter We make this lȏ̷̙ok good. Literal̵̥͂ly – t̸̡̓his hair. This fa̸̪͛ce. C’mon. Be sur̵̨͝e to l̵̥͂ink your #TwitchPrime accouṇ̴̂t by 10/9 to unlock the Holo Man Mî̷͈rage skin and Night Watch ̸̞̚K̷͎͠raber we̷̱͝apon skin. 👉: https://t.co/rS18tOjjZD https://t.co/MlBULwkq2V

The second hacked tweet’s letters can be rearranged to spell “not a killer.” Crypto is using his hacking abilities to prove his innocence and possibly take down The Syndicate for taking everything from him.

As Apex fans awaited the “answers” that yesterday’s tweet hinted at, a new tweet was revealed today further teasing Crypto’s motives.

In a message that seems to be meant for Crypto’s mother, seemingly innocent words get switched out to reveal a hidden message about his plans.

Crypto was first teased almost four months ago when a mysterious figure was seen hacking the Repulsor in season two’s trailer. With season three’s Meltdown scheduled to release on Oct. 1, fans will finally get to travel through Kings Canyon with the hacker.