Everything we know about Rampart, Apex’s season 6 legend

Apex Legends‘ upcoming competitor is bringing some heavy-duty backup to the Apex Games. The season six launch trailer introduced fans to Rampart, an expert gunsmith with a heavy-caliber mounted machine gun that will rain lead in the Games.

Official information about the new legend is still scarce. Despite her reveal, she doesn’t have a legend page and her backstory is still a mystery. Fans have been trying to piece together more about Rampart, however, using a mixture of teasers and data-mined information.

Here’s everything we know about Rampart so far.

Shop Rampart

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, most of the season six teasers pointed toward Rampart. Bangalore’s mysterious voice message to a “P” was followed by Dion Bakar’s memo to the “lovely lady Parekh,” Rampart’s last name. The legend also vandalized Hammond Robotics’ “future worksite” signs in World’s Edge with catchphrases such as “shop Rampart” and “all hail Sheila.” And the teasers could show an important part of the character’s backstory.

Bakar requests the replica of one of Rampart’s modded guns, which shows that the character is an experienced gunsmith. It links back to the “shop Rampart” graffitis in World’s Edge—her own form of self-promotion. But the new legend was making an impact on the Apex Games long before her reveal.

Two in-game cosmetics display Rampart’s signature. The reactive skins for the Flatline and Wingman, from the seasons four and five battle pass respectively, bear her insignia, which shows that Rampart was already making guns before fans had even heard of her.

Another teaser could point out Rampart’s way into the Apex Games. Bangalore leaves a message wanting to hang out with her, which means that the sergeant could persuade or invite her to join the Apex Games.

Despite that information, Rampart’s backstory is still a mystery. The official website has one sentence about the legend: “An expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs, Rampart talks big and has the ballistics to back it up.” Her official page is still blank for now, but Respawn will release more information about her—complete with lore—as season six draws near.

Data-mined skillset

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The lack of a legend page also means that fans can’t be sure about her loadout. The launch trailer, however, gave fans a glimpse at her skillset, which, paired with data-mined information, gives an approximate picture of what Rampart’s full kit could look like.

The trailer shows Lifeline with a Spitfire LMG. The weapon choice could be a nod to one of Rampart’s possible passives. The gunsmith will reportedly increase the magazine size and reload speed for LMGs.

Rampart’s possible tactical skill also makes an appearance in the trailer. The holographic wall that Bangalore shoots through is the Amped Wall, an ordnance that soaks up damage from enemy bullets while amplifying the damage of allied shots.

But the star of the launch trailer is Rampart’s sidekick, Sheila, a heavy-caliber mounted machine gun. In the cinematic, she uses the weapon to fire at several other legends. Odds are that players will be able to recreate that scene in the Apex Games. Her ultimate reportedly allows her to set down the machine gun and use it, consuming heavy ammo.

Like other aspects of the character, however, Respawn has not yet revealed the character’s skills. Data-mined details, although usually accurate, can reflect obsolete or scrapped information. Unofficial versions of Revenant’s kit, for example, listed a plethora of abilities that didn’t make the cut. Cross-referencing the data-mined information with the launch trailer, however, lets fans speculate with a degree of certainty about the upcoming legend—at least until her official release later this month.