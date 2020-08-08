Someone is threatening Rampart into throwing a match in the latest Apex teaser

Apex Legends’ gunsmith is facing a threat. Another message to the upcoming legend shows that someone wants her to deliberately lose a match—and finishes with a pretty threatening reminder.

“Hey, Parekh. You seem tired,” the speaker says. “Up too late melting beds together? A little off your game? Makes sense you’d lose the match tomorrow. Might even say people have money on it…keep that in mind.”

The voice on the other side of the message likely isn’t referring to the Apex Games, although Rampart hasn’t officially joined the competition. It could, however, be a nod to how Parekh built her reputation: in the clandestine brawling circuit. EA’s season six page contains one of the few pieces of official information about Rampart so far—a short description that calls her an “expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs.”

The threat is a reminder that Parekh should lose the fight. From what we’ve seen about her, however, Rampart’s no-nonsense attitude could prevent her from throwing the match and make her clash with some powerful, dangerous elements. The Syndicate has a hand in most shady dealings going on in the Outlands—underground fight clubs included—and could recruit Rampart into the Apex Games as a way to work off her debt.

The person who sent the message doesn’t sound like a known figure in the Apex Legends universe, but Rampart’s teasers have featured a wide range of new characters. With the next season looming on the horizon, however, fans are likely to make sense of all the teasers in the past week when Rampart launches officially on Aug. 18. Players may also expect a new cinematic about her, since Loba and Revenant had their own cinematics that delved deep into their backstories.