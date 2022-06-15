The first major content update for Apex Legends Mobile is a chilly one. The Cold Snap event plants the Climatizer town takeover on World’s Edge, introduces the new Shotguns and Snipers limited-time mode, and adds Loba to the game’s playable roster. There’s enough content that new and returning players alike will have plenty to work toward.

The biggest part of the new update is arguably the themed battle pass, which contains plenty of wintry rewards for players to attain. There are three tiers and 50 levels’ worth of rewards, meaning it will likely take fans the entire duration of the event to snag everything. Players who want to maximize their drops can purchase the premium or premium plus upgrades, similar to the PC and console version of Apex Legends.

Here is everything in the Apex Legends Mobile Cold Snap battle pass.

Standard battle pass

Two Loba fragments Legend fragments can be combined to unlock a legend for play. Upon reaching level 25 of the standard battle pass, players will have enough legend fragments to unlock Loba. If left unused at the end of the season, they will be converted into legendary fragments. Lifeline Cold Snap wins tracker Wins trackers can be attached to legends’ banners and show off how many matches players have won during Cold Snap with that particular legend. Bloodhound Cold Snap wins tracker 20 Flux currency Flux is similar to crafting metals from the PC and console version of Apex Legends and can be used to craft banners, trackers, and more. Fade Cold Snap wins tracker 20 Flux currency Mission card Missions cards enable players to complete season missions and work toward even more rewards and XP. Gibraltar holospray Holosprays can be thrown down during matches as colorful beacons and markers of progress. This rare spray features Gibraltar and reads, “Try and move me”. Two Loba fragments Mirage Go with the Floe skin This rare skin gives Mirage some snowy white face paint and decorates him in arctic camo. Mission card Bangalore Cold Snap wins tracker Two Loba fragments Wraith Cold Snap wins tracker World’s Edge train weapon charm Weapon charms can be attached to guns to show off your flair. This rare charm is shaped like the train that resides on World’s Edge. Mission card Two Loba fragments Mission card 20 Flux currency Cold Turkey Alternator skin This rare skin looks very similar to Mirage’s arctic camo and turns the familiar SMG into a wintry whirl of bullets. Fade Cold Snap kills tracker Kills trackers work the same way as wins trackers, but they display a player’s number of kills with the corresponding legend rather than the number of wins. Mission card 20 Flux currency Lifeline Cold Snap kills tracker Two Loba fragments Mission card 20 Flux currency Wraith Cold Snap kills tracker Mission card Frigid G7 Scout skin This rare skin paints the familiar G7 in icy blues and whites, making it look as though it’s already frozen. Mirage Cold Snap wins tracker Bangalore Cold Snap kills tracker Mission card Bloodhound Cold Snap kills tracker Bangalore Stocked and Loaded banner frame This epic banner frame combines the cold geometry of ice with the bullets that Bangalore is known for. Bangalore Cold Snap damage tracker Damage trackers display how much damage a player has dealt with that particular legend during a season or event. Common Apex pack Apex packs are loot boxes that, when opened, grant a variety of random in-game items to the player. Lifeline Cold Snap damage tracker Mission card Fade Cold Snap damage tracker 20 Flux currency Mirage Cold Snap kills tracker Mission card Bloodhound Cold Snap damage tracker Lifeline holospray This rare holospray features Lifeline repairing her D.O.C. drone alongside the phrase, “Patch ’em up!” Wraith Cold Snap damage tracker Common Apex pack 20 Flux coins Mirage Cold Snap damage tracker Caustic Frozen Specimen skin This cold yet creepy epic skin flashes with animated ice crystals and tinges the ends of Caustic’s hair blue, presumably from frostbite.

Battle pass plus

Bloodhound Snow Prints skin/Cold Coverage Devotion skin This legendary skin gives Bloodhound fresh blue fur and a variety of bird feathers, both of which make them look fierce in the snow.

This legendary Devotion skin calls to mind the Absolute Zero Triple Take skin from Apex Legends. Its gauzy drapery and snow-splattered body make it look well-worn. 50 Syndicate Gold currency Syndicate Gold is Apex Legends Mobile‘s premium currency. It can also be purchased on the main menu. Caustic Cold Snap wins tracker 50 Syndicate Gold currency Frost Barrier Bloodhound banner frame This epic banner frame displays Bloodhound’s legendary axe stuck in a block of ice and depicts faithful Artur in the background. Mission card Snowflake weapon charm This rare charm is one of the more majestic battle pass items thanks to its intricate blue detailing. Caustic Cold Snap kills tracker 50 Syndicate Gold currency Havoc Snow Glare skin Like many of the battle pass’ other weapon skins, this rare skin paints the Havoc in blue, white, and arctic camo. Caustic Cold Snap damage tracker Bloodhound holospray This rare holospray depicts Bloodhound and their bird Artur with the text “We rise.” 50 Syndicate Gold currency Gibraltar Cold Snap wins tracker Octane Split Take emote This epic emote sees Octane tossing down one of his signature jump pads and performing a mid-air split, likely to the delight of his viewers. 50 Syndicate Gold currency Octane Screamin’ Speed banner frame This epic banner frame includes several emoji-like Octane heads flying out in front of the speed demon himself as he runs away from a mountain. Gibraltar Cold Snap kills tracker 50 Syndicate Gold currency Octane Without A Paddle skydive emote This epic emote sees Octane attempt to use one of his legs to steer an imaginary ship as he falls from the dropship. Mission card Gibraltar Cold Snap damage tracker 50 Syndicate Gold currency Mission card Caustic Catastrophic Ending banner frame This epic banner frame features the explosion of World’s Edge’s The Epicenter in the background alongside a blue Nox gas trap. 50 Syndicate Gold currency Pathfinder Cold Snap wins tracker Pathfinder Low Five holospray This rare holospray features a sad Pathfinder holding his hand up in front of the text, “Low five.” 50 Syndicate Gold currency Bangalore Winter Ghillie skin This legendary skin trades Bangalore’s warm-weather attire for frozen armor and plenty of layers along with night-vision goggles and a white hood. Mission card Octane Cold Snap wins tracker 50 Syndicate Gold currency Pathfinder Cold Snap kills tracker Wraith Night’s Chill skin This rare skin turns Wraith’s hair blue with cold and recolors her armor with wintry flair. Octane Cold Snap kills tracker 20 Flux currency 50 Syndicate Gold currency Mission card R-301 The Frozen One skin This epic weapon skin features animated white arrows pointing toward the barrel. You’ll never forget which end is the dangerous one. 50 Syndicate Gold currency 20 Flux currency 50 Syndicate Gold currency Octane Cold Snap damage tracker Bloodhound Call of the Wild emote This epic emote sees Bloodhound calling Artur, who wheels around them in the background before flying offscreen and ignoring them entirely. An amused Bloodhound slaps their knee before returning to battle. 50 Syndicate Gold currency Pathfinder Cold Snap damage tracker 20 Flux currency 100 Syndicate Gold currency Octane Ice Climber skin/Evening Snow EVA-8 skin This eternal legend skin gives Octane night vision goggles similar to Bangalore’s and decks the speedster out in animated blue pipes with white armor on top.

This legendary skin depicts fresh snowflakes falling from the gun’s gray top to its blue and lavender handle and magazine.

Players who want even more from the battle pass can purchase the premium plus pass, which also unlocks a season-exclusive avatar frame and instantly grants 10 levels toward the battle pass.