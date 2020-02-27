EA servers appear to be down, affecting games like Apex Legends and FIFA

EA’s servers appear to be down—and no, you’re not having déjà vu.

The EA Help Twitter informed fans that devs are “looking into issues” with their games and services. Though no explanation for the issue has been given, servers are likely the culprit.

We're looking into issues with our websites, games, and services. We'll be back with updates as we have them. — EA Help (@EAHelp) February 27, 2020

“We’re looking into issues with our websites, games, and services,” EA’s tweet reads. “We’ll be back with updates as we have them.”

Numerous Apex Legends fans have reported the infamous error code 100 or are simply unable to connect to Origin’s servers. FIFA devs have “temporarily disabled” match creation to prevent disconnects as well.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is the second time EA has had server issues this month. An issue severely impacted EA services on Feb. 18, causing several hours of interruption in Apex, FIFA 20, and Star Wars Battlefront II.

There’s no current time frame for when the servers will be back up. But if the previous experience is anything to go by, the server issues will likely be resolved within the next couple of hours.

This article will be updated as the story develops.