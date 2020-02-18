EA servers are down—Apex Legends, FIFA, and Star Wars Battlefront II are unplayable

Fans of the many Electronic Arts titles may have to find something else to do for the time being—the servers are down.

After numerous reports of server issues, EA addressed the issue today on its support Twitter account. Though a clear explanation for the issue hasn’t been provided, the company is “working to resolve the issue” as fast as possible.

We're aware of a problem currently impacting EA and EA Help services, so you may have trouble reaching us. We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we'll keep you informed. — EA Help (@EAHelp) February 18, 2020

The server issues are affecting multiple EA titles. Apex Legends players are reporting the return of the infamous “error code 100,” which usually means server issues are the culprit.

Though troubleshooting your internet might typically do the trick for the error, it’ll likely do little in this case.

Players trying to jump into a FIFA 20 match are also citing connectivity issues, which asks players to “sign back in to access online features.” And the Star Wars Battlefront II team is “working” on a fix to bring you back into the lightsaber-wielding action.

EA hasn’t given an exact timeline for when the servers will be back up. But judging from the multitude of titles affected, devs are likely doing everything they can to make the games playable.

This article will be updated as soon as EA deploys a fix.