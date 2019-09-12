Decrypting screens may tease new content during Apex Legends Invitational

Apex Legends fans have been speculating about what the mysterious decrypting screens littering Kings Canyon mean. One fan thinks a teaser during the Apex Legends Invitational is in store.

Apex theorist FrozenFroh shared his thoughts in a Reddit post yesterday, claiming that the loading screen will likely hit 100 percent during the tournament.

r/apexlegends – The ‘decrypting’ screen is ending at the middle of the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Title, it’s going 1% per hour since the reset, It’ll end around 10 AM PST or 11 AM PST on Friday.

If the progress bar on the decrypting screen is increasing by one percent every hour, it should reach 100 during the Apex Legends Invitational. This may be a mere coincidence, but FrozenFroh predicts that Respawn will use the event as an opportunity to tease the upcoming legend, Crypto.

“We might be getting a Crypto tease in middle of the stream, I guess it fits considering he is a hacker, might be cheesy and let Crypto ‘hack’ the stream,” FrozenFroh said.

Crypto’s release is expected to be at the start of season three. Data miners have been finding tons of hidden content, such as his drone’s model, in the battle royale’s files, which hint at the hacker likely coming soon.

The Apex Legends Invitational, a tournament where players will compete for a $500,000 prize pool, takes place in Kraków, Poland and begins tomorrow at 6am CT. To watch the event, fans can tune in to the PlayApex Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer channels.