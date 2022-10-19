Calling all legends: Apex Legends’ next map gets its grand reveal tomorrow

After several teaser posts on social media, Apex Legends is finally ready to show off its newest map coming in the game’s next seasonal update.

Apex posted yet another teaser this morning, including a link to the YouTube premiere for the trailer that will likely heavily feature the new battle royale map. All signs are pointing to the new arena being based on a moon location.

A P.S.A. From Your Friends at Silva Pharmaceuticals



Please tune in tomorrow, Oct 20, at 8 am PT to see what's coming next in Apex Legends.



🌘: https://t.co/afmSsFQ5jF pic.twitter.com/MF6BNeIZ0B — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 19, 2022

There have now been no less than five teasers for the new map, all hinting at locales including Boreas, Seer’s home planet, and its moon Cleo. A countdown in-game involving craftable Golden Tickets is pointing to a closer look at the map coming later today.

The new season will also introduce the game’s next legend, Catalyst, along with a gifting feature. Players will be able to buy items from the in-game store and gift them to their friends, including legendary skins and anything else that’s otherwise normally purchasable.

Apex Legends Eclipse begins on Nov. 1.