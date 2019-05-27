A bug is instantly killing players in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends used to have a pretty good track record when it came to bugs and glitches. It was relatively stable, at least when compared to its battle royale competition.

Since the game has fallen out of popularity, though, everything seems to be piling up. Yet another game-breaking bug has been discovered out of nowhere.



For some reason, Supply Ships are killing players. The bug was found by a Reddit user when they dropped onto a Supply Ship and tried to escape using one of the hatches.

r/apexlegends – Nothing like a trip down the old “Death Hatch” r/apexlegends: Official Developer-supported, community-run subreddit for the Free-to-Play Battle Royale game Apex Legends from Respawn Entertainment

Supply Ships would normally be a safe spot for aggressive players to pick up easy loot. But this time, leaving through the hatch caused instant death. This isn’t the most groundbreaking bug when you consider the size of Kings Canyon, but it’s an issue nonetheless.



From looking at the clip, not all of the players who dropped onto the Supply Ship died. Even so, floating death traps aren’t a good look for any game.



Respawn has yet to comment on this bug.

