EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game.

NEW: Yesterday EA and Respawn quietly canceled a single-player game in the Apex/Titanfall universe, according to three people familiar. EA will try to find new positions for the ~50 people who were on the team but will lay off those who can't be placed: https://t.co/E5ivrqDUsa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 1, 2023

As part of the axing of both games, there may be more layoffs to come within the company, according to the report.

“Management informed the unnamed game’s team of about 50 people that EA will try to find positions for them within the company,” said Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. “Anyone who can’t be placed will be given severance packages and laid off, according to the people familiar with the matter, who asked to speak anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the press.”

The news of an upcoming Titanfall game being canceled will come as a massive disappointment to many of the game’s fans who are thirsting for more content from its universe. A third game in the series eventually transformed into the battle royale game that was released in 2019.

Titanfall 2 was released in 2016 and is loved and regarded by many to feature one of the better single-player FPS campaigns in recent memory. Respawn has since pivoted to work on Apex and other titles, such as the Star Wars Jedi series.