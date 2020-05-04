Apex’s latest teaser is another hint for the hidden facility on Kings Canyon

Apex Legends‘ season five could feature a hidden facility in Kings Canyon, based on previous hints. Respawn’s latest teasers show that Loba is likely exploring the area and the next clues should help shed some light on what’s coming.

Respawn released two back-to-back teasers today that relate to one another. The first is another map that points to a mysterious facility. The second is a conversation between Loba and her sidekick Jamie.

📁 PROJECT 617

> 📁 DOCUMENTS

> 📁 BLUEPRINTS

>> 📄 VO_TB_SB_ACTIVE pic.twitter.com/uuyAk422Ef — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 4, 2020

“This place is a maze,” Loba said. “I’m getting close, I can feel it.” The dialogue confirms that Loba explored the mysterious facility and follows up on some of the previous teasers.

The build-up to season five kicked off with a series of in-game hints at a mysterious facility. Three mysterious keycards scattered around World’s Edge mentioned the existence of “more sub-level rooms” that can be accessed through Singh Labs in Kings Canyon and reinforced Loba’s desire to explore the tunnels.

Meanwhile, out-of-game teasers showed that someone was plotting a vendetta against Revenant and searching for ways to kill the simulacrum for good. Game writers Tom Casiello and Ashley Reed shared that season five will explore Loba’s dynamics with Hammond Robotics—likely due to their common enmity with Revenant.

The community also suspects that the facility could be part of an upcoming map update for Kings Canyon over the course of season five. The latest in-game teaser showed Loba stealing all the loot in the Train Yard vault but forgetting her bracelet. Interacting with the artifact briefly warped players to a mysterious walkway in what appeared to be an assembly line filled with Stalkers from the Titanfall franchise. The other side of the portal was set in Kings Canyon in an area below Skull Town, according to the mini-map.

The mystery is likely to be resolved over the course of this week. Respawn will release Apex‘s season five launch trailer tomorrow, which could further develop the connection between Loba and the mysterious facility.