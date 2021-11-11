Apex’s Escape Pack comes with an a-maze-ing look for Ash and 600 Apex Coins

Apex Legends‘ new Escape Pack is available for purchase on applicable storefronts starting today. The bundle brings the Endless Labyrinth (Rare) skin for Ash and 600 Apex Coins for a price tag of $4.99.

The Endless Labyrinth dresses Ash’s simulacrum body with a maze-like pattern of red, pink, and cyan. As evidenced by the cosmetic’s name, the pattern looks like a labyrinth, with the different colors marking walls and obstacles.

The Escape Pack also comes with 600 Apex Coins, which alone are worth the $4.99 price tag. Buying the seasonal packs is the only way to buy less than 1,000 Apex Coins ($9.99), and the offer provides an opportunity to players who are looking to top up their credits. In that case, the cosmetic comes as a bonus.

The launch of the seasonal pack follows Respawn’s long-standing tradition of launching starter bundles at the beginning of each season. Those packs are available with a smaller price tag and come with a skin for the newest legend to join the roster. In line with Respawn’s usual M.O., the company also launched Ash’s Venom Blade bundle through Prime Gaming, giving the simulacrum another skin.

The Escape Pack will be available throughout Apex‘s 11th season but will rotate out of the shelves for good once the season ends. This gives players roughly three months to grab the bundle.

PC players can purchase the Escape Pack on Origin or Steam, while console players can buy the bundle on the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo stores.