The War Games event in Apex Legends is bringing more than just one limited-time mode. Players will be able to try five different takeovers, each with its own mutators. The modes will hijack the normal playlist and rotate every few days to spice up the matches, starting on April 13.

The modifiers range from auto banner pick-ups and one free respawn to shield regeneration and the Ultra Zones takeover, a spin on last year's Flashpoint mode. Here's a list of all the takeovers during the event.

Second Chance

Think twice before thirsting an opponent in this mode. Second Chance offers all legends one free respawn during a match. After each player's first death, the game will consume their respawn token and send them back to jump from the dropship with all their gear, ready to fight again.

During this takeover, Respawn will disable the Assassin, Wake, and Wrath badges “since these prestigious badges would be far easier to unlock in this mode.” The badges refer to finishing games with more than five kills, killing over 20 opponents, and dealing high amounts of damage.

Ultra Zones

This mode is for players who like to drop hot. Ultra Zones introduces the concept of several hot zones in a map and borrows the concept of Flash Points from the season six limited-time mode. Each hot zone will contain high-tier loot as usual. In addition, the Flash Point will replenish players' health and shields when standing inside them. Healing items, however, will still spawn in the loot pool—unlike in Flashpoint.

Image via Respawn

Auto Banners

If you're not playing Octane, odds are you won't have an easy time recovering a fallen teammate's banner. In this mode, however, grabbing a banner is as easy as staying alive. In Auto Banners, whenever a squadmate dies, their card is automatically retrieved and players are ready to go to a Respawn Beacon and get them back in the fight.

During this mode, disengaging can become even more important since bringing teammates back is as simple as safely getting to a Respawn Beacon. Legends like Octane, Bangalore, or Wraith could be particularly helpful.

Killing Time

This takeover will crank the pace of the game into high gear. The round timer will shrink whenever a legend dies. So if there's a particularly bloody round, it's time to pack up and leave because the ring is coming.

Armor Regen

Wattson is the only legend that can passively regenerate shields—at least when this mode isn't in rotation. In this takeover, all legends will regenerate 12 points of armor per second and will start to heal after eight seconds of no damage (16 if it was cracked). There are no Shield Cells in the loot pool, which means that finding a lull in combat might be as important as pushing.

Image via Respawn

Each mode will last for two to three days and will reset at 12pm CT on its last day. Here's the full schedule: