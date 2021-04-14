Respawn replaces Second Chance takeover with Armor Regen mode following progression bug

Not everything went according to plan in Apex Legends’ War Games event. Respawn removed the Second Chance takeover from the rotation following reports with stat tracking bugs and switched the schedule around. The Armor Regen mode will hijack the playlists as the first mode in line and will last until Thursday.

Second Chance awarded each player a free respawn upon their first death. Legends would go back from the dropship with all their weapon and gear, ready to fight again. Players, however, reported a series of bugs regarding statistics not counting for their event challenges.

As a solution, Respawn shifted the order of the takeovers. Armor Regen was slated to be the last mode in the playlist, but moved up to the top of the spot while developers find a fix for the issues. The list will presumably follow as normal and Second Chance will return at the end of the celebrations.

In Armor Regen, players' shields will regenerate throughout a match. The effect is considerably stronger than Wattson's passive and will heal 12 points per second—enough to fill up a red Evo Shield in nearly 10 seconds. Armor starts to regenerate after 8 seconds of no damage, but that number doubles to 16 if the armor was cracked. There are also no shield cells in the loot pool.

The War Games event will last until April 27, with a new mode coming in every two or three days. Here's the full schedule, updated with the latest change:

Armor Regen: Tuesday, April 13 to Thursday, April 15

Tuesday, April 13 to Thursday, April 15 Ultra Zones: Thursday, April 15 to Monday, April 19

Thursday, April 15 to Monday, April 19 Auto Banners: Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21

Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 21 Killing Time: Wednesday, April 21 to Friday, April 23

Wednesday, April 21 to Friday, April 23 Second Chance: Friday, April 23 to Tuesday, April 27