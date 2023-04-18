Apex player turns everyone’s nightmare into reality with spectacular Vantage ultimate

Vantage was an instant hit when she first joined the Apex Legends roster in Season 14. Her pick rate went through the roof as battle royale players tried to figure out how to play her and get the most out of her long-range abilities. It didn’t take them too long to find a bundle of new tricks to take advantage of them, either.

Her ultimate, Sniper’s Mark, has always been her most imposing ability. She wreaks havoc with a custom rifle, marking enemies from afar and dealing absurd amounts of damage.

Since she’s been out for a while, players have gotten pretty good. In fact, one player has gotten so good, they’ve been using it to instantly knock players as they’re dropping from respawn ships, which, let’s face it, is pretty much everyone’s worst nightmare. The player first spots them from as far as 275 meters away, marks them, then two-taps them with perfectly timed shots—the second of which is aimed lower in the path of their descent.

It’s something only the most skilled Apex shooters can pull off, so it’s not a cheap trick, but it is an effective one, and as other players pointed out, one that inflicts “immense suffering” on victims.

It’s catching fire among other battle royale players, too. “I managed to do something similar to someone freshly respawned,” said another Apex player who turned to the dark side. “It felt so mean, yet quite fulfilling at the same time.”

The reason it works is because, while players cannot take damage during the automated character movement phase on the respawn ship, they’re vulnerable the moment they jump and regain control. At this stage, two or three well-timed shots with Vantage’s ult are all it takes to send them back to the shadow realm.

Now, please, don’t do this to any Dot writers next time we’re respawning.