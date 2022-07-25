Vantage is the newest character coming to Apex Legends with season 14, appropriately titled Hunted. A hunter herself, Vantage will likely be the one scoping out enemies and making sure her team is aware of any enemies that might be in the area.

While we don’t know exactly how Vantage will play in Apex yet, since her Stories from the Outlands trailer only hinted at some of her potential abilities, we do have a much better idea of what those abilities will be thanks to leaked information. Vantage was part of the massive character leak before season 13 and was quite clearly the character that was the most fully formed behind Newcastle, who appeared almost completely finished at that point in time.

If you want the inside scoop on Vantage, check out the abilities below.

All leaked Vantage abilities in Apex Legends

Passive – Sniper Kit

Vantage will be able to aim down sights with a “long range scope” or unarmed and gather information by targeting an enemy. Targeting an enemy in this way will reveal the legend the target is using, the rarity of body shield they have equipped, the size of their squad, and the distance to the target, according to leaks. This will give teams a serious advantage when considering whether to enter a fight or not, given that they can determine what legends they’ll be facing and whether or not one team has a shield advantage.

Vantage will also be part of the Recon class, which means she will be able to scan survey beacons and gather information on future rings, similar to Pathfinder, Crypto, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, and Seer.

Tactical Ability – Echo Launch

Vantage has a companion bat named Echo. Echo can be ordered around the map within a certain radius of Vantage, and Vantage can launch herself to Echo by holding the tactical button down.

The leaks originally described Echo as a “winged companion,” and the presence of the bat in Vantage’s SFTO trailer, as well as confirmation from Apex devs confirming that this bat is Echo, lends credence to this leak.

The next legend for #ApexLegends is Vantage!



Can't wait to see what players do with her and her best buddy Echo! pic.twitter.com/vpe2ssZPQO — kyle disanjh (@cocoadisanjh) July 25, 2022

Ultimate Ability – Marked to Kill

Vantage has a customized sniper rifle that she can use to mark enemies, which she does by shooting them with the rifle. Once an enemy is marked, they will show up in a scan for Vantage and her team, similar to enemies scanned by Bloodhound, Seer, or Crypto. Vantage and her team get a 15 percent damage boost on marked enemies. Damage from Vantage’s rifle also doubles on successive shots that she hits, while the rifle itself deals 20 damage to opponents.

Again, Vantage goes everywhere with her rifle in the SFTO trailer, and all of her promotional material also shows her wielding a sniper, making the leak seem more and more credible. While the damage done by the sniper seems a bit underwhelming at first, the damage buff it gives has the potential to be fight-turning. If it comes to the game in this form and you’re marked by an enemy Vantage, probably best to hide for a bit.