Apex player shows exactly why Fuse should carry more grenades than ammo

Fuse doesn’t need ammunition to be a force to be reckoned with in Apex Legends, and a clip shared on June 26 is irrefutable proof.

A video on Reddit quickly gained traction as players were abashed at how much damage Fuse could dish out with grenades in such a short time—without using a single bullet.

In the video, Fuse was shown entering a fight at the end of a Diamond ranked game. Rather than going in, the player dealt damage with grenades to a team busy fighting another squad.

Fuse was forced to engage due to the ring closing. They engaged using the Knuckle Cluster and trapped enemies with their Motherlode, unleashing a circle of fire around them.

All they had to do was launch more grenades to dish out tons of damage in the small area. “The 1st time you do this much damage with a Fuse ult and some grenade spam, is when you become a Fuse main,” the top-voted comment on Reddit wrote.

Enemies received over 700 damage in the span of 25 seconds after Fuse successively launched six grenades from their inventory, in addition to Knuckle Clusters.

I was hurting for the opposing team. They were caught in the middle of two encounters and didn’t have the time to do anything to survive. A legend to help them reposition quickly or a Wattson would have given them a chance in the fight.

As a Fuse main myself, this video also reminds me how important it is to save up many slots for grenades using the character—even though it means being less lenient on ammunition spending.

