Fuse is the latest legend to join the Apex Games. Armed with all sorts of explosives and grenades, he’s here to wreak havoc in Apex Legends after his introduction to the game last month.

Since Fuse was released recently, he has yet to receive many skins. As for every character, at his release he received 16 common skins, 15 rare, five epic, and four legendary skins. They will all be available permanently in the Legends menu and will cost 30, 60, 400, and 1,200 crafting materials respectively.

But Fuse has also already received a few exclusive and limited-time skins that could be bought in the shop, through special events, or in the season's battle pass.

Here are the rarest Fuse skins in Apex Legends.

Real Steel (Legendary)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Real Steel is Fuse's only legendary skin which can't be bought directly in the character's menu. It was available in the store when he was released, but then disappeared to give way for other skins to rotate in the shop.

The skin gives a more futuristic and refined feel to Fuse, with an ultramodern armor. It costs 3,000 Apex Coins and may reappear in the shop later through random rotations.

Freedom Fighter (Rare)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin with blue colors and warlike tattoos was gifted to players who were subscribed to Prime Gaming in February 2021. It likely won't become available in other ways for a certain period of time.

Ring Master (Rare)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This Lunar New Year-themed skin with red colors and a lion tattoo was available in season eight's Mayhem Pack to celebrate the holiday and Fuse's release in the game. The bundle costs 600 Apex Coins and won't be available when season eight ends.