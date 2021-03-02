The rarest Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Horizon has been wreaking havoc in the Apex Legends with Newt for a few months now. Her design stands out from other female legends, with her distinctive haircut, goggles, and shoes. Since she’s one of the latest characters to have been added on the game, she has yet to receive that many exclusive skins.

She was released with the map Olympus for season seven in early 2021. Like every other character, she received 16 common skins, 15 rare, five epic, and four legendary skins on release. They will all be available permanently in the Legends menu and cost 30, 60, 400, and 1,200 crafting materials respectively.

Here are the rarest skins for Horizon in Apex Legends.

Neon Stardust (legendary)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Neon Stardust is Horizon's most eccentric skin and also her only time-limited legendary skin. It was available in the shop for 2,500 Apex coins when the scientist was introduced into the game but has since disappeared from rotation.

Like every other item, it may reappear at an unpredictable time in the shop, which can only happen a few times every year.

Absolute Zero (epic)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This is Horizon's only limited-time skin of epic rarity. Absolute Zero was available during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash. Although it has a winter theme, the skin gives her more of a retro-electronic feel with icy tones.

Inverse Polarity (rare)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Inverse Polarity is certainly the most original skin Horizon has so far. It's owned by a small part of the community, because it was gifted only to Twitch Prime subscribers last November. Since it's a Prime reward, there wasn't a chance of getting it in Apex Packs.

Flux Capacity (rare)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Although it's a rare skin, Flux Capacity significantly changes Horizon's overall appearance with gold, white, and blue. The skin could be bought for 600 Apex Coins with the Ascension pack in season seven.

Although it's a beautiful skin, it's not recommended to use it in maps other than Olympus, since those colors stand out from the maps' environments.