Apex player constructs Octane’s Heirloom weapon from Legos

An Apex Legends player has reconstructed the new Heirloom weapon for the Adrenaline Junkie Octane, but they didn’t make it easy for themselves.

Earlier today the player shared their recreation of Octane’s Heirloom which used Lego building blocks. The Heirloom bears a striking resemblance to his Butterfly Knife in-game with its two dark handles that clip together and the small, but sharp blade at the top of the knife.

But the Heirloom wouldn’t be complete without Octane’s signature Stim, which is featured at the bottom of the knife between the handles.

Immediately players began to speculate whether this blade is functional. The knife spins, much like a real-life Butterfly Knife, according to the designer. Although, considering it’s made of Legos, it won’t do much harm.

Apex players have designed countless Heirlooms for their favorite characters in the game. Yesterday an Apex player drew some dangerous brass knuckles for Caustic, with his Nox Gas wedged in the handle.

Currently there are five sets of Heirlooms in Apex Legends, with Octane’s set arriving earlier this month during the System Override event that concluded on March 17. It looks like most of the other Apex Legends characters will be getting their own Heirlooms once more events take place this year.

Considering the level of detail that has gone into the design and the difficulty of searching for countless individual parts, it’s safe to assume this took a while to make, and it was certainly worth it.