Apex Legends writer explains why Pathfinder, Revenant, and Bloodhound die to Caustic gas

Apex Legends fans finally have an answer to the age-old question: How can toxic gas kill a robot with no lungs?

Respawn writer Tom Casiello filled fans in on the semantics of Caustic’s Nox gas today, which is so corrosive that it can eat through anything—even killer robots. Since Pathfinder, Revenant, and Bloodhound, who wears a gas mask, don’t possess a specific “chemical compound,” they’re still affected by the toxic traps.

You mean his corrosive gas that eats through clothes, skin and metal, unless countered by a chemical compound only he possesses so it doesn't affect him? That Nox gas? — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) April 23, 2020

“You mean his corrosive gas that eats through clothes, skin, and metal, unless countered by a chemical compound only he possesses so it doesn’t affect him?” Casiello said when questioned by an Apex fan. “That Nox gas?”

Since Caustic is the one who created this corrosive gas, it makes sense that he would create a counter to it. And since only he possesses the chemical compound, every other legend is at his will when inside the Nox gas.

This wasn’t the only revelation Casiello had for fans. The Emmy award-winning writer teased potential lore for Caustic that could come soon. Apex fans will get an explanation for why the Toxic Trapper wears his goggles all the time.

Respawn continues to please Apex fans with lore surrounding its diverse cast of characters. Players got a deep dive into Bloodhound’s backstory with the Old Ways event, which explained how a “scared youth” became a “fearsome Bloodhound.”