Apex Legends’ Thrillseekers event launches July 13 with new Overflow Arenas map

Apex Legends is getting another event starting next week. The Thrillseekers event kicks off next Tuesday, July 13, with a new Arenas map called Overflow, three new reward tracks, and a series of cosmetics—all of them available until Aug. 3.

The new Overflow map is lane-focused, according to the official reveal post. This sets it apart from the competition: “players cannot easily spot early decisions made by the other team and will need to stay vigilant before committing to a side or risk being flanked,” the text reads.

Overflow has two POIs: Overlook and Slope. The first is an open area with some elevated positions that can serve as sniper’s nests, while the latter is a ramp with an elevated position on top that gives a height advantage over other squads. It also has an area “where players can slide down to a remote part of the map,” according to the post.

In addition to the new map, Thrillseekers is bringing three new reward tracks which rotate every week. Getting to the end of each section takes 3,000 Challenge Points, and players can earn up to 1,000 points each day through event-specific challenges.

The first week awards the matching Rampart Wastelander Set, which includes a gun charm, weapon skin for the Devotion, and a Legendary skin for the modder. Week two is all about boosting the Battle Pass, with extra XP and Apex Packs. And during the last week, players can earn the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore skin, alongside a gun charm and more.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The limited-time cosmetics include skins for Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, Pathfinder, and Fuse. Those aren’t the only novelty in the shop, however, since the Summer Splash sale is bringing a series of returning skins such as Bloodhound’s Young Blood and Wraith’s Voidwalker. The special offers also include bundles with tremendous amounts of regular Apex Packs and run until July 27.

Thrillseekers and Overflow will make their way to Apex next Tuesday, July 13. In the meantime, players can try the Genesis event, which brings back the first versions of both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, and runs until next Tuesday.