Apex Legends’ season 2 Battle Pass to feature daily and weekly challenges, faster progress

The upcoming season two of the Apex Legends Battle Pass will let players reach level 100 faster, EA and Respawn announced today in a blog post.

Apex will feature Daily and Weekly challenges and this will allow players to level up their Battle Pass tiers faster. The only way to rank up tiers in season one is by playing the game and earning experience points.

“If you miss a few weeks or start late, your Weekly Challenges will still be around for you when you return, and you can complete them all at once,” Respawn wrote.

Prior to that announcement, Respawn had said it wasn’t adding challenges to the game like its main competitor Fortnite: Battle Royale does. The company backtracked, but it will keep avoiding complex challenges.

“While we don’t want to introduce wacky challenges that drastically warp the way you play the game, these challenges should provide some interesting variation from game-to-game,” Respawn wrote. “This means all players should feel more rapid Battle Pass progression and the journey will hopefully be more fun and interesting.”

One of the major player complaints about the current Battle Pass is that it takes too long to reach tier 100, which is when players have unlocked all cosmetic items from it. The company partially acknowledged the issue when it implemented an event earlier this season that gave away Battle Pass tiers for players ranking top five in their matches.

Respawn has also confirmed the season two Apex Battle Pass will feature one Legendary cosmetic item every 25 tiers, instead of a single one in tier 100. The company is also removing Badges and Stat Trackers from the premium path of the Battle Pass.

EA and Respawn will reveal the first details on the season two Apex Battle Pass on June 8 as part of the EA Play livestream.